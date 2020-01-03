Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Carole J. Micallef


1934 - 2020
Grandville - Our loving mother, Carole Jean (Carrick) Micallef, 85, of Grandville, formerly of Port Huron, went to be with the love of her life, Joseph Micallef, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Joe and Carole would have been married 65 years on January 8.

Carole was born on May 31, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Ray and Bernice Carrick. Carole was the youngest of five children, Charles (Ethel) Carrick, Eva (John) Collins, Alice (Wimp) Badley, and Rosemary (Ray) Ellis.

Carole is survived by her five children, who she adored, Mark (Joann) Micallef, Tony Micallef, Celine (David) Frizzle, Diana (William) Rich, and Stephanie (Terry) Lash; 12 grandchildren, Mark (Bethany) Micallef, Shana and Anthony Micallef, Heather (Brian) Smith, Shawn (Melanie) Frizzle, Chelsea and Joshua Frizzle, Joseph Ellis, Christopher (Arena) Ellis, Eric (Kayla) Ellis, Kyle (Airelle) Ellis and Julianne Wolfe; 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people who cared for our mother at Brookcrest Nursing home in Grandville, Michigan. We can't THANK YOU enough. We will remember each one of you.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookcrest Nursing Home in Grandville, Michigan.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
