Carole L. Findley
Port Huron - Carole Laverne Findley, 85, of Port Huron, went home to the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born April 18, 1935 in Paavola, MI to the late Ahti and Ina Tepsa. She married Peter Findley on September 8, 1956 in Marquette, Michigan. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2003.
Mrs. Findley was employed with Ron Brickey PT for 19 years. She was a Ruby Life Master duplicate bridge player. She also was an expert at knitting and crocheting and designed and sold patterns to Mary Maxim and Leisure Arts.
She is survived by four children, Susan (Craig) Wagenschutz, Stacey (Keith) Brown, Ted (Pat) Findley and Ann (Jay) Hawley; six grandchildren, Erin, Troy, Emily, Jacob, Miles and Kaitlyn; two great grandchildren, Kaydince and Greyson; a brother, John (Kathy) Tepsa; two sisters, Donna Hiltunen and Sandra Haka; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery. The Reverend Timothy Eichberger will officiate.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Port Huron - Carole Laverne Findley, 85, of Port Huron, went home to the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born April 18, 1935 in Paavola, MI to the late Ahti and Ina Tepsa. She married Peter Findley on September 8, 1956 in Marquette, Michigan. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2003.
Mrs. Findley was employed with Ron Brickey PT for 19 years. She was a Ruby Life Master duplicate bridge player. She also was an expert at knitting and crocheting and designed and sold patterns to Mary Maxim and Leisure Arts.
She is survived by four children, Susan (Craig) Wagenschutz, Stacey (Keith) Brown, Ted (Pat) Findley and Ann (Jay) Hawley; six grandchildren, Erin, Troy, Emily, Jacob, Miles and Kaitlyn; two great grandchildren, Kaydince and Greyson; a brother, John (Kathy) Tepsa; two sisters, Donna Hiltunen and Sandra Haka; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery. The Reverend Timothy Eichberger will officiate.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.