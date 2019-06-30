Services
Carole Marilyn Stein


1937 - 2019
Carole Marilyn Stein Obituary
Carole Marilyn Stein

Fort Gratiot - Carole Marilyn Stein, 82, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was born April 23, 1937 in Fair Haven to the late Edward and Cecelia Binge. She married Phillip Martin Stein on August 25, 1983 in North Street. He died December 12, 2012.

Mrs. Stein was employed at Capac Manufacturing for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Carole was an independent woman who enjoyed going out to dinner, people watching and being with friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Eyre and Kim Bethway; three grandchildren, Jamie Eyre, Michelle (David) Smith and Amanda Bethway; a great grandson, Tucker Stover; great niece, Holly Lakin; stepchildren, Martin (Patricia) Stein, Frank (Debbie) Stein, Diane (Robert) Foglesong and Marsha (Marlin) Barker; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Smith; a sister, Nancy Binge; and a niece, Carrie Lakin.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019
