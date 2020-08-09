1/1
Carolyn A. Frantz
Carolyn A. Frantz

China Twp. - Carolyn A. Frantz, age 79, of China Twp. Went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020. She was born December 16, 1940 to the late James and Angela Dudley. On May 29, 1956 Carolyn married Thomas Frantz Sr. who preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Jr. (Dawn) Frantz, Dawn L. Frantz (spouse of Jim), Joe (Pam) Frantz, Tricia (Kerry) Bence, Mick (Sherry) Frantz, Jason (Rachel) Frantz; grandchildren, Tom III (Lindsey), Matt, Jeremy (Beth), Ashley (Rodger), Jeff (Heidi), Kerry Jr., Cecelia (Ben), Jacob (Shaina), Maggie (Mike), Mary Parker, Mickenzie (John), Mick Jr. (Jenna Ferguson), Cali, Chelsey (Bobby Joe), Jessica, Jason Jr; great grandchildren, Kevin, Stella, Liam, Carter, Reese, Jeremy, James, Haylee, Bree, Nevaeh, Gianna, Brogan, Benjamin, Rex, Rocky, Noah, Jacob, Kian, Azalea, Paislee, Allison, Johnathan, Caleb, Elden, Brantley; Brother in law, Ben Pauli, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her children, Tracy and James Frantz; grandson, Todd Frantz; siblings, Madonna Pauli, Gertrude A. Rose (Sally), James E. Dudley.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14th at Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp. At 10:30 a.m. The family will process to the cemetery from Young Funeral Home. Procession will leave at 10:00 a.m. Guests are invited to the funeral home parking lot from 9:30-10:00a.m. where we will park you in line to go to the cemetery for the service. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Pastor John Milton, of Sparlingville Baptist Church will be officiating.

Romans 3:10, 3:23, 6:23

To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
