Carolyn Ann Rabidue



Clyde Township - Carolyn Ann Rabidue, 76, of Clyde Township, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home.



Carolyn was born December 26, 1942 to Leola and Ronald Hill Sr. in Port Huron. She married Ronald Rabidue on June 20, 2003 in Port Huron.



Carolyn attended Garfield School and Port Huron High School, where she participated in sports and cheerleading. She believed in always furthering her education, and was proud to obtain her master's degree in business when she was 59 years old. Carolyn was active in Avoca Methodist Church for many years, founding Pioneer Girls and using her artistic talents to give chalk talks of Bible stories. She later attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church for 25 years.



Carolyn was a very elegant lady who loved decorating, gardening and scrap booking. Her first love was her husband and family and she taught her family to love the Lord.



She is survived by her husband, Ronald; son, Scott Thompson; daughter, Becky (Tony) Rothery-Bianchi; stepdaughters, Jenny (Lance) Garcia and Carly (James) Rabidue; grandchildren, Gregory (Danielle) Rothery and Rachel Szymarek; great grandchildren, Liam and Cole Rothery and Conner Garcia; brother, Ron (Barb) Hill II; sister-in-law, Linda Rabidue; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.



Burial will be in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township. Pallbearers will be Ronald Hill III, Robert Hill, Greg Chapdelaine, Dennis Will, Lance Garcia, Rodney Thompson and Roger Thompson.



Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church or . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on July 20, 2019