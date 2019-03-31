Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Carolyn F. Eagle Obituary
Carolyn F. Eagle

Detroit - Carolyn Faye Eagle, age 79, of Port Huron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 29th, 1940, the daughter of the late Russell and Thressa (Middleton) Eagle.

Carolyn was an avid Yahtzee player and enjoyed playing bingo with other residents at Marwood. She is loved and will be missed by many.

Surviving is a brother, Russell (Evelyn) Eagle of Kimball Township; sister, Lillian (Clayton) Alexander of Port Huron; three nieces, Evelyn Fenner, Audrey (Scott) Cunningham, Deborah (Kenneth) Rogers; three nephews, Thomas, Robert, and James Alexander; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Preceding Carolyn in death is a niece, Thressa Alexander.

The family honors the memory of Carolyn and invites you to share memories on Sunday, March 31st, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home - North 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Inurnment will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
