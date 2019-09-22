|
|
Carolyn Fleury
St. Clair - Carolyn Fleury, age 71, of St. Clair, passed away September 20, 2019. Carolyn was born June 17, 1948 to the late James and Iliane (Williams) Kelly. She was born and raised in Richmond, Michigan and graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1966.
Carolyn and her husband Jack enjoyed 36 years together. She worked for many years with both the Thompson and Schwark families in the furniture business in St. Clair.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; sons, Scott Fleury, Keith (Karen) Fleury, Brent (Jan) Fleury and Terry (Colesta) Fleury; 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Kitty (Zenon) Grace and Jackie (Howard) Viegelahn and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Kelly; nephew, Douglas Grace and mother in law, Reva Fleury.
Funeral services will be Wednesday September 25th at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019