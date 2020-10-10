Carolyn Hunter
The Blue Water area has lost a treasured community member with the passing of Carolyn Hunter, age 69, in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 10 2020. Carolyn was guided into the afterlife with her loving husband of 47 years, Ricky, and her eldest son Rory by her side.
Her contributions to the community are nearly immeasurable. Professionally, she was the President and Chief Financial Officer of BMJ Engineering and Surveying in Port Huron until her 2018 retirement, and a member of the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors. She dedicated countless volunteer hours to the St. Clair Women's League--which she was formerly the president of--and through that organized thousands of dollars in donations to local causes. She was also a former president of the Marysville Rotary Club and a multiple-time Paul Harris Award honoree, the club's highest honor. She also served on the St. Clair Township Planning Commission and the St. Clair Township Recreation Committee and was involved in the East China School District by attending school board meetings and serving with Parent Teacher Organizations.
A 1968 graduate of Bishop Gallagher High School in Harper Woods, Carolyn entered the male-dominated world of land surveying and thrived. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Michigan Technological University in 1997 at the age of 45, all while raising three young boys at home.
She is also survived by her sons Kenny and Wil, three daughters-in-law that she loved to the moon and back; Randi, Aimee, and Ericka, and her four perfect grandchildren. Carolyn is also survived by her five sisters and two brothers as well as three brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, her mother-in-law, dozens of nieces and nephews, and so many friends that it would take an entire page of this newspaper to list them all out. Every single one of them loved her to pieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents Phil and Bernice Chinzi, her step-father Charles Ruemenapp, her father-in-law Mitchel Hunter, her brother-in-law Tim McCabe and her sister-in-law Margaret Chinzi.
A champion and inspiration for women everywhere, Carolyn used her intelligence, tenacity, faith, and kind heart to leave a mark on her world that will never be forgotten.
The family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.