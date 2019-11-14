|
Carolyn Joyce Harvey
Armada - 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Brookfield Township, Michigan April 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Edward Frederick and Thelma Lucille (Ross) Mellendorf.
Her marriage to Gary Gene Harvey was June 29, 1964, in Capac. Gary passed away August 9, 2009.
Carolyn enjoyed playing card games, Yahtzee and Texas Hold'em. She owned and operated a meat market and worked for several different meatpackers around the area. She most importantly enjoyed the time spent with her family.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Loriann Withun and her fiancé William Lees of Armada and Tina and Todd Harvey of Romeo; two granddaughters, Mandy and Ashley, four great-grandchildren, Dakota, Hailey, John, and Nevaeh; sister, Linda Mellendorf, brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Betty Mellendorf and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son Randy Harvey and sister Fronda Mellendorf-Janik.
The family honors the memory of Carolyn and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, with services at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Lisa Clark of Capac United Methodist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in Capac Cemetery, Mussey Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019