Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Carolyn M. Moran


1950 - 2019
Kimball Township - Carolyn Mae Moran, 69, of Kimball Township, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

She was born February 6, 1950 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Louis and Dorothy Frasier. She was married to Christopher Moran for nearly 52 years. They raised three children together. Her family grew to include five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Carolyn was employed at Huron St. Clair and Prestolite Wire. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She loved all animals, especially her cat, Sparky.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher; three children, Steven (Cindi) Moran, Dawn (Ed) Irvine, and Christopher (Thereasa) Moran; five grandchildren, Kyle (Aubree) Moran, Taylor Moran, Jacob (Bradi) Moran, Emilee (Armond) Moran, and Cory Irvine; a great grandchild, Iris Irvine; her sister, Cherri (Dave) Hall; a sister-in-law, Sue (Pat) Dixon; and special friends, Joanne Houle and the entire Hunt and Houle family.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Water Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
