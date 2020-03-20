|
Carolyn Raetzel Webster
Fenton - Carolyn Raetzel Webster, 61, passed away on March 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, after a battle with cancer.
She was born November 17, 1958 in Port Huron, Michigan to Bernard "Mike" and Betty M. Raetzel.
Carolyn was born and raised in Port Huron. She loved the beach and swimming. She grew up going to Siesta Key, Florida with family and friends during her summer breaks, where she had many fond memories. In high school, she worked as a lifeguard and saved a boy's life. She also enjoyed working with her family in her parents' shoe store, Raetzel Shoes. She graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1976 and graduated from Hillsdale College in 1980 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. From there she worked at Delphi Automotive Company for 35 years as a senior precious metal buyer.
Carolyn was an avid lover of the theater, arts, music, and film. She was passionate about traveling and exploring new cultures and food. She loved to travel to new places and go to plays and concerts with family and friends whenever possible. She was known for her bubbly personality, and infectious laugh and smile. She had zest for life and made friends easily wherever she went.
She was a mother of two daughters, who always dedicated herself to their well-being, education, and their future. This was her highest priority in life. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Jacob) Witek and Megan (Joe) Aldridge; three grandchildren who she adored, Leo, Atlas and Mira Witek; her mother, Betty M. Raetzel; brother, Dennis M. Raetzel, both of Port Huron; and nephew, Michael (Erica) Raetzel of Boynton Beach, FL. Carolyn was also lovingly cared for by her dear friend, June Foley, and her daughter, Nicole Jaroudi, whom she considered to be her guardian angels. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard "Mike" Raetzel.
Carolyn was a lover of animals and strong supporter of animal conservancies. She truly loved all her family dogs, Abby, Maya and Sadie.
In memory of Carolyn, memorial contributions can be made to Wolf Park (wolfpark.org), where she has visited. Donations could also be made to the wolf rehabilitation efforts at Isle Royale National Park (isleroyalewolf.org).
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020