We thought of you with Love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and we often speak your name. All we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart! We take comfort in knowing that you have been reunited with your sister Pat on January 11, 2020. Loved and Missed by, Preston, Kathy, Steve, and Scott. Brothers Ron and Bill, Family and Friends
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, 2020
