|
|
It has been 20 years since Jesus called you to the New World, they call the Promise Land! He took away your pain, gave you a crown, and now you walk streets of gold! The moment you passed away our hearts split in two. One side filled with memories, the other passed with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with a tear upon our cheek. Remembering you is so easy, We do it everyday. But missing is a heartache that will never go away. We hold you tightly within our heart and there you will remain, Life has gone on without you but will never be the same. Till we meet again, we Love and Miss you. Preston, Kathy, Steve, Scott, Bill, Pat, Ron, family and friends. Yay God!! xooxo
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019