Carrie Anne Kerbrat
St. Clair - Carrie Anne (Shine) Kerbrat, 37, beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed away on September 28, 2020 following a very short but valiant battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Carrie grew up in St. Clair, Michigan, where she attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She graduated from St. Clair High School, where she was a stand-out athlete on both the basketball court and on the softball field. Her prowess on the softball field earned her a scholarship to play at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, where she was a Bulldog.
Upon graduation from college, Carrie returned to St. Clair and began working with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For the past 13 years, she worked at Community Enterprises of St. Clair County, where she currently served as the Associate Director. She was respected and admired by her colleagues, and she loved the individuals she served.
On July 18, 2009, Carrie married the great love of her life, a friend from high school, Kevin Kerbrat. Together, they built a rich life and a happy family that included the other loves-of-her-life: Macey Brynn and Brady Peyton.
In addition to them, Carrie is survived by her parents, Patty and Tim Shine of St. Clair; brother TJ (Becky) Shine of Estero, Florida; brother Scott (Heather) Shine of Fort Gratiot; and sister Tricia (Aaron) Pileggi of Georgia. She was a very special aunt to Elyse, Colton, Duke, Zane, Oliver, Orion, Kate and Sarah.
She is also survived by her mother-in-law Linda Kerbrat of St. Clair; her brother-in-law Travis (Jennifer) Kerbrat of Novi; and brother-in-law Phil Kerbrat of East China.
Other survivors include many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place at Young Colonial Chapel, Thursday October, 1st, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayers will be said at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. prior to the mass on Friday. Memorials are suggested to be made to Kevin Kerbrat for Macey and Brady's education fund. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com