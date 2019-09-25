|
|
Catherine A. LaVigne
St. Clair - Catherine A. LaVigne, age 84, of St. Clair, passed away Monday September 23rd. She was born May 24, 1935 in Adair. She married Gerald E. LaVigne in 1953 in St. Clair.
Catherine was a stay at home mom. She has been an American Legion Auxiliary member for 47 years. What she enjoyed most was her time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Kay and William Stephens of Goodells, Gail and Jake Rumble of Richmond and Shirley and John Woolman III of Wales and a son, Gerald E. LaVigne of St. Clair. Also surviving are six grandsons, William II (Cassandra) and Thomas Stephens, Henry (April) CaHours, Daniel (Therese) and Jacob (Sara) Rumble, Matthew (Emily) Woolman; six great granddaughters, Kylie Stephens, Savannah, Amber, McKenzie CaHours, Hailey and Jasmine Rumble; six great grandsons, William III and Thomas Stephens, Landon CaHours and Christopher, Jakey and Sammie Rumble; sister, Donna Charron, Pauline Robb, Karen Williams and Linda Patterson and a brother, Jerry Hahn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillian Hahn; husband, Gerald LaVigne; son, Ronald and daughter, Cindy LaVigne; sisters, Joan Osterland, Dorothy Swierkosz, Carol Orzechowski, Sally Robb and Sandy Kliemann and a brother Harold Hahn.
Funeral services will be Saturday September 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 25, 2019