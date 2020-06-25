Catherine E. Hastings
Port Huron - Catherine Elizabeth Hastings, 85, of Port Huron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born January 23, 1935 in Port Huron to the late George and Ruby Wade. She married Harold Hastings on August 18, 1956 in Port Huron. He died January 26, 2009.
Mrs. Hastings was employed at Cunningham's Drug Store and Kresge's in downtown Port Huron for several years. Later, she was a noon hour supervisor at Thomas Edison Elementary School for 21 years, retiring in 2006. She was a 1953 graduate of Port Huron High School, where she sang in the choir. Along with her husband, she was active in the Community of Christ Church, attending Bible Study and ladies' luncheons, teaching VBS and Sunday School, helping with Zion League Youth Group and singing in the choir. She joined St. Stephen Catholic Church in 2017. Catherine enjoyed people watching by the water, cruising in her VW Beetle, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Paul) McClelland; two granddaughters, Anna McClelland and Ashley McClelland-Gracy; a great grandson, Lincoln Joseph Vincent; a sister, Mary Lou (Wayne) Bartrow; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Hastings; and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Joseph McClelland Jr.; a sister, Irene Lawson; a brother & sister-in-law, Bill and Ruth Wade; and a special friend, Shirley Albert.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Mrs. Hastings will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be David Giles, Gary Draveling, Gary Wesch, Anna McClelland, Andy Rosales and Joe Rosales.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpon.com
The family sincerely thanks their friends and family for all their help and support through Catherine's illness.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.