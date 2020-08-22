1/1
Catherine Rhein
Catherine Rhein

Wales Township - Catherine Rhein

70, of Wales Township, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1949, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Damore) Bontomasi.

Her marriage to Harold Rhein was September 11, 1970 in Detroit.

Catherine worked as a substitute secretary for Fraser Public Schools for 20 years and as a custodian for Yale Public Schools for 4 years before her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed spending her time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband Harold of 49 years, are a son, Timothy of Capac; a daughter, Laurie (Steve) Adams of Roseville; two grandchildren, Ashley and Kayla; two great-granddaughters, Faith and Amelia; brothers, Nicholas (Rita) and Phillip (Pat) and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family honors the memory of Catherine and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, with 10:00 a.m. visiting.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Tribute Wall visit, kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
