|
|
Catherine "Kate" Stencel
Croswell - Catherine (Kate) Marie Stencel, age 95, passed away peacefully November 12, 2019 surrounded by family members at Lakeshore Woods in Fort Gratiot, MI. She was born on February 10, 1924 in Croswell, Michigan, to the late Peter and Catherine (Mittler) Degel. She was the seventh of eight children who preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Jacob (Jake) Stanley Stencel on April 29, 1944 who preceded her in death on February 9, 2013.
She lived in Croswell her entire life graduating from Croswell High School in 1942 as the Salutatorian. After high school Catherine worked as a secretary at the Croswell Milling Company, where she met Jake.
Catherine was a devoted wife and loving mother who wore many hats including managing the family dairy farm while raising seven children. She will be remembered for her kindness, patience and compassion for people. She loved having family visit and always had a story to share. She always had a beaming smile on her face when surrounded by her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Croswell, Michigan. She was a member of the League of Catholic Women and a member of the Altar Society serving on many committees and always volunteering her time to help others. She was a member of the zoning board for Buel Township and enjoyed many years serving as an election poll worker.
Catherine is survived by her seven children, Kathleen (Alan) LaRose of Fremont California, JoAnn (Don) Jablonski of Vassar, Jacob (Marylou) Stencel of Warren, Mark (Kim) Stencel of Croswell, Steven (Peggy) Stencel of Lexington, Mary (Dan) Unger of St. Clair, Christine (David, preceded) Miller of Brighton. She is survived by 17 grandchildren: Jacob (Margaret), Candius (Christopher), Renee (Christopher), Gregory, Nick (Beth), Jeff (Becky), Nathan, Meghan (David), Keegan, Logan, Jacklyn (James). Steven, Nicole, Jennifer, Bryan, Matthew, and Bradley. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Sammy, David, Alexis, Jonathon, Jacob, Alivia, Jackson, Hazel, Charlie, John Luke, Emily, Peter, James. She is also survived by sister-in-law Shirley (George, preceded) Stencel and many nieces and nephews, in particular Alta Marie and Anna Lee who were very helpful to her in her latter years. A special thanks to the compassionate care she received by the staff at Lakeshore Woods especially to Angela who comforted her in her final days.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday November 17, at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. A Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday November 18, at Ave Marie formerly St. Dennis Catholic Church in Lexington with visiting at the church from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.. Fr. Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Croswell. Memorials in memory of Kate may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation or the . www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019