Cathy Ullman-Waller
formerly of Marysville - Cathy Ullman-Waller passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2019 while living in Alabama. She was born on February 24, 1960 in Ontario, Canada and graduated from Marysville High School in 1978. She served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. When she returned, she lived in Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, and most recently Alabama.
She is survived by her partner Robert Long, daughter Brooke, son Kevin (Laudra), grandchildren Serene (Antonio), Sasha, Jewelia, and Kevin and great-granddaughter Luna Santana. Also surviving are sister Donna Thompson, brother Don Ullman and nieces and nephew Melissa Vogt, Heather Scott, Tom Ullman and Dani Ullman. Also left to miss her is her puppy Lucy.
Cremation has taken place and family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a memorial gathering on Saturday, September 21st between 1 and 4pm at the American Legion (East Hall) in Marysville, MI. We hope you can stop by and share your memories with the family.
Anyone wishing to make donations in Cathy's name may want to consider The New Community Shelter in Green Bay, WI or a local Humane Society.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019