Cecil E. Harrison
Cecil E. Harrison

Jeddo - Mr. Cecil E. Harrison, age 93, of Jeddo, went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2020.

He was born on December 12, 1926, in Jeddo to the late Elmer and Mildred Harrison.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Barbara, sisters Aleitha and Avis, brother Ronald, children, sons Edward (Carole), Kevin (Debbra) and James (Regina), daughters, Linda, Karolyn (Russ), Elaine (Mike) and Mavis, step-children, Richard (Jill), James (Patsy) and David (Debbie) along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was a rural mail carrier in Jeddo, his hometown, for 30 plus years. Cecil was a member of the Jeddo United Methodist Church, active in the Lions Club, Veterans (Merchant Marines), Jeddo Fire Department and Council on Aging. He was an avid baseball fan and managed little league as well as softball teams for many years. Cecil also called balls and strikes as an umpire. He truly was a great husband, father and friend.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Karen Harriman and Reverend Marvin McCallum will officiate. Burial to take place in Harmony Cemetery, Jeddo.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Dave Myer, Rich Myer, Angela Smith-Gauthier, Chris Harrison, Kyle Harrison, and Kevin Harrison Jr.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Jeddo United Methodist Church.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com








Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
