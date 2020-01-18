Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Chandra N. Vought

Chandra N. Vought Obituary
Chandra N. Vought

Port Huron - Chandra Nicole Vought, 39, of Port Huron, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She was born September 17, 1980 in Port Huron to Gordon Vought Jr and the late Bethanne Vought.

Chandra was employed with Goodwill for 20 years. She loved watching TV, especially the Hallmark Channel, going to drive in movies, and loved dogs.

She is survived by her father, Gordon Vought Jr.; brother, Jacoby (Anne) Vought; sister, Dacian Vought; grandmother, Janet VanBuskirk; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends that she worked with at Goodwill. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bethanne Vought; and grandparents, Gordon Vought Sr and Mary Ann Vought.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in St. John's United Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dr. Richard Hotchkin will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
