Charlene M. Main
Port Huron - Charlene Marsha Main, 77, of Port Huron, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born December 30, 1942 in Port Huron to the late Marshall and Evah LaVere and was a lifelong resident. She married William Main on August 29, 1970 in Port Huron and enjoyed 26 years of marriage until his death on September 24, 1996.
Charlene was a 1961 graduate of Port Huron High School. She was employed with K-Mart and then sold Avon for many years, which she enjoyed very much. Charlene was a member of Port Huron Assembly of God for many years and then The River Church. She was also a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was known by many people and all who knew her thought very highly of her. She was a kind, God fearing woman.
Although Char and Bill had no children of their own, Char enjoyed very close relationships with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Edward (Ruby) Cook and Mrs. Richard (Lillian) Glombowski; a brother, Kenneth (Ruth) LaVere; brother-in-law, Graham Baker; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Sharon Thiede. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; her parents; and sister, Betty Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in The River Church. The Reverend Bill Forbes will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Ken LaVere Jr., David Cook, Mark Baker, Tyler Cook, David Gardiner and Cory Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan or The River Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com