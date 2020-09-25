1/1
Charles A. Pettee and Janice O. Pettee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A Pettee & Janice O. Pettee

Port Huron - The ashes of Charles A. Pettee and Janice O. Pettee will be interred beside their parents, Clifford and Fayetta Bartley Pettee, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3825 Keewahdin Road, Fort Gratiot, MI, 48059. Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. William R. Wright.

Chuck died Nov. 2, 2014, and Janice died Nov. 25, 2019. Arrangements under the care of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

The service will be recorded and may be viewed the next day on Janice Pettee's obituary page on the funeral home website at pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved