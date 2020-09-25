Charles A Pettee & Janice O. Pettee
Port Huron - The ashes of Charles A. Pettee and Janice O. Pettee will be interred beside their parents, Clifford and Fayetta Bartley Pettee, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3825 Keewahdin Road, Fort Gratiot, MI, 48059. Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. William R. Wright.
Chuck died Nov. 2, 2014, and Janice died Nov. 25, 2019. Arrangements under the care of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed the next day on Janice Pettee's obituary page on the funeral home website at pollockrandall.com