Charles David Howe
Clearwater - Charles David Howe, 43, of Clearwater, Florida, moved along to spend eternity with Jesus Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. "Chuck" was born November 22, 1976 in Port Huron, Michigan, but spent most of his life in Clearwater (with a short time in the beautiful state of Utah). Chuck graduated from Clearwater High in 1995 and St. Pete College in 1999.
Two things Chuck will be remembered for would be his love for his friends & family, and his love of the beach. Meeting Chuck typically resulted in being good friends with him. With an infectious smile and personality, and an "always seeing the bright side of things" demeanor, he excelled at bringing joy to those that were fortunate enough to spend any amount of time with him. Chuck's infinity for the beach was larger than life. He was truly "at home" wearing board shorts and sandals, watching sunsets with beach sand between his toes. Chuck's smile, laughter, and offbeat sense of humor will certainly be missed.
Chuck is survived by: his daughters Kendall, Madison, and their mother Heather Boylan-Howe; his parents Doug and Lora (LaMotte) Howe; brother Nathan Howe and nephew Mackenzie (Jamie Parisi Howe and nieces Adison & Olivia); sister Nichole Howe (Scott Lynn, nephews Bradley & Jaxson and niece Ava); exponential numbers of aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom will greatly miss him.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Chuck in June (in Florida) and in July (in Michigan). Details to follow.
Published in The Times Herald from May 16 to May 18, 2020