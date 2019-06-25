|
|
Charles Everette Walker
China Twp. - Charles Everette Walker, age 72, of China Twp., passed away June 22, 2019. He was born December 11, 1946 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to the late Everette and Kathleen Walker.
Charles proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving with the Seabees construction battalion.
On October 5, 1968 he married Denise Buszke in Roseville. Charles was a member of the Plumbers Local #98 for 32 years. He was a great supporter of Marine City Football and was a member of the Chain Gang for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing and traveling with his family, especially trips to Hawaii. He also cherished his time spent attending his grandchildren's many sporting events. Charles was also a longtime member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fair Haven.
He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Walker; sons, David (Jill) Walker, Steven (Jody) Walker; grandchildren, Colby, Mason, Wyatt, Julian, Jasmine, Allison and Sophia; nieces and nephews, Lauren (Nathan) Hampshire, Jackie (Steve) Sepienza, Janice (Mike) Donnelly, Leonard (Tanya) Nigbor and Larry (Karen) Nigbor; sister in law, Debra Buszke and brother in law, Karl Nigbor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Nigbor and brother, Donnie Walker.
Funeral services will be Wednesday June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Wednesday at church 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marine City Football Program or St. Peter Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 25, 2019