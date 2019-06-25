Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp, MI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
Fair Haven, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
Fair Haven, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Everette Walker


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Everette Walker Obituary
Charles Everette Walker

China Twp. - Charles Everette Walker, age 72, of China Twp., passed away June 22, 2019. He was born December 11, 1946 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to the late Everette and Kathleen Walker.

Charles proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving with the Seabees construction battalion.

On October 5, 1968 he married Denise Buszke in Roseville. Charles was a member of the Plumbers Local #98 for 32 years. He was a great supporter of Marine City Football and was a member of the Chain Gang for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing and traveling with his family, especially trips to Hawaii. He also cherished his time spent attending his grandchildren's many sporting events. Charles was also a longtime member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fair Haven.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Walker; sons, David (Jill) Walker, Steven (Jody) Walker; grandchildren, Colby, Mason, Wyatt, Julian, Jasmine, Allison and Sophia; nieces and nephews, Lauren (Nathan) Hampshire, Jackie (Steve) Sepienza, Janice (Mike) Donnelly, Leonard (Tanya) Nigbor and Larry (Karen) Nigbor; sister in law, Debra Buszke and brother in law, Karl Nigbor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Nigbor and brother, Donnie Walker.

Funeral services will be Wednesday June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Wednesday at church 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marine City Football Program or St. Peter Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now