Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles F. Remick Jr.


1952 - 2019
Charles F. Remick Jr. Obituary
Charles F. Remick Jr.

Kimball - Charles F. Remick Jr., 66, of Kimball, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born December 28, 1952 to the late Mary and Charles F. Remick Sr.

Charlie worked for over 20 years at Marysville Plastics and 20 years at IAC. He liked working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and especially spending time with his family and friends. Once you and Charlie met, you were friends for life.

Charlie is survived by his sisters, Deborah Womble, Michelle (Dick) Reynolds and Roxanne (Richard) Ball; his brothers, John, Kenneth and Timothy Remick; his many nephews and nieces; his uncles, aunts, and many cousins; and special friends, Greg Spencer, Dave Robb and Bob & Debbie Row.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Bennett of Blue Water Free Methodist Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Port Sanilac Cemetery. Pallbearers will be "Uncle Dude's" nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Free Methodist Church or the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
