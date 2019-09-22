Services
Charles Harry Busch


1939 - 2019
Charles Harry Busch Obituary
Charles Harry Busch

St. Clair - Charles Harry Busch, 79, of St. Clair, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Mt. Clemens.

He was born on October 28, 1939 in St. Clair, son of the late Harry and Mabel Busch.

Charles is survived by his brother, Donald (Christine) Busch of Dallas, Pennsylvania; sister, Jeanne Busch of Saginaw, Michigan; three nieces: Angela (Carl) Gippert, Caroline Willis and Lynn Marie Busch and two nephews: Christopher (Kelly) Busch and Ross Starky; and many cousins. The family is very grateful for Tony Parker and Kelly Pieper.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Starky.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave. at 17th Street, Port Huron.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
