Charles L. "Charlie" Engel
Port Huron Township - Charles L. "Charlie" Engel, 90, of Port Huron Township, entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was born June 6, 1929 on the family farm in Greenwood Township to the late Fred and Emma Engel. He sailed the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine on the Charles C. West from 1949 until he was drafted into the United States Army in January 1951. He was honorably discharged in December 1952.
In 1953, Charlie purchased his first rig and spent the next 39 years hauling freight from coast to coast. He also worked on the Port Huron Water Tunnel from 1969 to 1976 and was there when it exploded. After he stopped trucking, he farmed in Fargo Heights from 1992 to 2007 before retiring for health reasons. He loved to attend auctions and restore old tractors. He never missed a family get-together or birthday and loved to tell stories from his trucking days. He was a member of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge # 343 and Blue Water Aerie
# 3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Charlie is survived by his brother, James (Linda) Engel and sister, Carol (Robert) Rothgeb; nieces and nephews, John (Richele) Engel and Joseph Engel who were his caregivers, Donald and Dennis Engel, Jeffrey (Susan) Newton, Jody (Richard) Mayhew, Jeri (David) Fishel, and Patti (David) Ayer; great nieces and nephews, Michael (Leann) Moody, Zachary Moody, Reese Mayhew, Samantha Hinkle, Nicholas and Holly Engel, Meaghan and Nigel Ayer, and Scooter and Gabe Engel; and great-great nieces Jasmine Vicencio and Rielyn Moody. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Janice Engel and sister-in-law, Wanda Engel.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Faith Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. The Reverend Mark Huff of Faith Lutheran Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John and Joe Engel, Michael and Zachery Moody; Nick Engel, and Mark Naplin. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Port Huron. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
"So long trucker, may God ride with you, 10-4 and good-bye"
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019