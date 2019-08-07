|
Charles N. "Charlie" Covrea
Marysville - Charles Nicholas "Charlie" Covrea, 71, of Marysville, died Monday, August 5, 2019.
He was born July 14, 1948 in Pontiac to the late Charles and Auriela Covrea.
Mr. Covrea was an inspector with General Motors. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8. Charlie loved the Tigers, Red Wings and Spartans. He enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Blue Water Corvette Club.
He is survived by his lifelong partner, Sharon Covrea; a sister, Elaine Jordan; several nieces and nephews, Shawn (Debra) Jordan, Greg Jordan, Brett Jordan and Rick Covrea; great nieces, Andrea and Rebecca; and other relatives, Geoff, Lisa and Nick Anderson, Diane, Dave, Ian and Derek Edgerton, Andrea and Andrew Plouff, and Jim Jacque, Mark, Rachel and Matt Wojcicki; and his beloved dog, Brinkley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Covrea.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Dr. Mark Madson will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 7, 2019