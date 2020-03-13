Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Strongsville - Charles Norbert Moak, age 71 passed away on March 11, 2020.

He was born April 8, 1948 in St. Clair to the late Norbert Moak and Alice Lackie

Charles married Julia M. Jones on September 24,1971 in Marine City.

Charles had a giving heart and was devoted to his family and Church. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed music and sang in the Schubert Men's Choir. He played the trombone and piano.

Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Julia; daughters, Susan Atwater and Evelyn Van Pelt; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Emig, Linda Lipa and Cathy Emig Cassidy; and many other loved family members.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. Memorial donations may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints {Missionary Fund}. To send condolences: visit, www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
