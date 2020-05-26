|
Charles R. Holzhauer
Algonac - Charles R. Holzhauer, age 89, of Algonac, passed away May 25, 2020. He was born May 3, 1931 in Detroit to the late Frank and Anna Holzhauer.
On September 11, 1970 Charles married Donna Amama. Charles proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed for 30 years with Faygo in Detroit. Charles was a member of the Church of Christ and the American Legion and he enjoyed bowling and traveling.
Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Holzhauer; sisters, Donna Legato and Joann Holzhauer and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be Saturday May 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home for immediate family. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visitation for the public will be Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. State guidelines require masks and social distancing.
Published in The Times Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020