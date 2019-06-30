|
Charles Ray Hoppenworth
Applegate - Charles Ray Hoppenworth, age 85, of Applegate passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side.
Charles was born July 17, 1933 in Applegate to the late Martin and Grace (Massman) Hoppenworth. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Charles married Helen Williams on September 3, 1960 in Applegate. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2017. Charles worked as a tool and die maker for more than 35 years. He was a Golden Eagle member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2566. Charles attended Applegate Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Martin (Wendy) Hoppenworth; four grandchildren, Sarah (Austin Tokarski), Joshua, Kyle and Ryan Hoppenworth; daughter-in-law, Annette Hoppenworth; sister Gloria Smith; brother, Robert (Joyce) Hoppenworth and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Randy Hoppenworth and brother-in-law, Evan Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Washington Cemetery in Carsonville. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post #2945 and American Legion Post #369.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Wishes of Cardinal Hospice at their website www.cardinalhospice.net/cardinal-wishes.
Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019