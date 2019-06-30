Services
Marsh Funeral Chapel - Sandusky - Sandusky
396 S. Sandusky Road
Sandusky, MI 48471
(810) 648-2244
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Washington Cemetery
Carsonville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hoppenworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ray Hoppenworth


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ray Hoppenworth Obituary
Charles Ray Hoppenworth

Applegate - Charles Ray Hoppenworth, age 85, of Applegate passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side.

Charles was born July 17, 1933 in Applegate to the late Martin and Grace (Massman) Hoppenworth. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Charles married Helen Williams on September 3, 1960 in Applegate. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2017. Charles worked as a tool and die maker for more than 35 years. He was a Golden Eagle member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2566. Charles attended Applegate Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Martin (Wendy) Hoppenworth; four grandchildren, Sarah (Austin Tokarski), Joshua, Kyle and Ryan Hoppenworth; daughter-in-law, Annette Hoppenworth; sister Gloria Smith; brother, Robert (Joyce) Hoppenworth and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Randy Hoppenworth and brother-in-law, Evan Smith.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Washington Cemetery in Carsonville. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post #2945 and American Legion Post #369.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Wishes of Cardinal Hospice at their website www.cardinalhospice.net/cardinal-wishes.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now