My Uncle Dick - I will always remember him for his wonderful, magnanimous personality. So many fun memories of him playing great music at the fabulous parties hosted by he and Aunt Chris, taking David and I out for Dianna’s ice cream, letting us stay up late to watch David Letterman, joyously hitting the dance floor with me at Kim & Justin’s wedding, visiting Damon and I in LA, and many boat rides around Mitchell Lake. He always treated my brother and I like the most interesting people in the room. He truly enjoyed everyone in his life and took such joy in his. “We like the same things”, he’d say. Will miss talking to him, sharing memories and discussing what’s new. My heart goes out to my Aunt Chris, my cousins, and all of my family. We will miss him so much.

Aimee Stout

Family