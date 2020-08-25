Charles Richard Kempf
Attica / Lum - Charles Richard Kempf, 83, of Attica/ Lum, MI died, Friday, August 14, 2020. Charles "Dick" born April 16, 1937, in Port Huron, MI. He is the son of the late Dr. Charles Frederic and the late Loretta Kempf. He grew up in Port Huron.
He married Christine Cole of Imlay City.
Dick graduated from Port Huron High School in 1955, Central Michigan University in 1959, and earned a Specialist Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. Dick served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. He was employed by Port Huron Area Schools as a School Administrator for 32 years including being a liaison to Native American students and an elementary school principal. Dick and Christy have been long-time members of the Port Huron, Stuart, FL and Imlay City First Congregational Church.
Dick is survived by his wife: Christine; daughter: Kimberly (Justin) Green; son: Ian (& Joi) Kempf; sisters: MaryAnn Berthiaume and Nancy Kempf; brother: Robert (& Linda) Kempf: two grandchildren Trevor Green and Deric Green.
The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, Michigan. The family is planning a private family memorial service in the fall. muirbrothersfh.com