Charles Richard Kempf
1937 - 2020
Charles Richard Kempf

Attica / Lum - Charles Richard Kempf, 83, of Attica/ Lum, MI died, Friday, August 14, 2020. Charles "Dick" born April 16, 1937, in Port Huron, MI. He is the son of the late Dr. Charles Frederic and the late Loretta Kempf. He grew up in Port Huron.

He married Christine Cole of Imlay City.

Dick graduated from Port Huron High School in 1955, Central Michigan University in 1959, and earned a Specialist Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. Dick served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. He was employed by Port Huron Area Schools as a School Administrator for 32 years including being a liaison to Native American students and an elementary school principal. Dick and Christy have been long-time members of the Port Huron, Stuart, FL and Imlay City First Congregational Church.

Dick is survived by his wife: Christine; daughter: Kimberly (Justin) Green; son: Ian (& Joi) Kempf; sisters: MaryAnn Berthiaume and Nancy Kempf; brother: Robert (& Linda) Kempf: two grandchildren Trevor Green and Deric Green.

The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, Michigan. The family is planning a private family memorial service in the fall. muirbrothersfh.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City
225 N. Main St.
Imlay City, MI 48444
810 724 8285
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to Chris, Kim, Ian and the rest of the family. What good memories I have of the great times my husband and I had with Chuck and Chris. We so enjoyed our cruises together to both Alaska and Greece. All the memories of Wine Walks around your beautiful lake, conversations, laughter and good food. Our times together in Stuart were always special as were our breakfasts after church. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of this good man.
Mary Heck
Friend
August 22, 2020
Hi Mary Ann and Family, Jim and I would like to express our deepest sympathy to you and family. May your memories never fade.
Sincerely,
Nancy Montross Gallant and Jim
Nancy Gallant
Friend
August 20, 2020
My Uncle Dick - I will always remember him for his wonderful, magnanimous personality. So many fun memories of him playing great music at the fabulous parties hosted by he and Aunt Chris, taking David and I out for Dianna’s ice cream, letting us stay up late to watch David Letterman, joyously hitting the dance floor with me at Kim & Justin’s wedding, visiting Damon and I in LA, and many boat rides around Mitchell Lake. He always treated my brother and I like the most interesting people in the room. He truly enjoyed everyone in his life and took such joy in his. “We like the same things”, he’d say. Will miss talking to him, sharing memories and discussing what’s new. My heart goes out to my Aunt Chris, my cousins, and all of my family. We will miss him so much.
Aimee Stout
Family
August 20, 2020
Dick and Chris have been close and dear friends of ours. We so enjoyed their visits to CA. and our visits to both Stuart, Florida and Imlay City, MI. For the past year we have treasured our telephone visits. Our love and prayers for Chris, Kim and Ian on the loss of a very special and wonderful man.
Mary-Ellen Manning
Friend
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have not seen you since we were kids. Any time you came to your Mom and Dad’s house, you always had a big smile. We always loved visiting your family! Rest In Peace, dear Cousin...
Rocco and Genny (Babe) Zaccagnino
Family
August 19, 2020
Our Condolences to Ian and the Kempf family. I did not know Mr Charles Kempf personally, the Lum connection makes us friends. Rest in Peace Veteran.
Kip and Gayle Reaves
August 18, 2020
Chuck has been one of my dearest friends for 61 years. I met Chuck at Central Michigan and we became close friends and fraternity brothers. Over the years to follow, we have stayed in touch. Chuck has always been a great friend. It was always a pleasure to be with Chuck whether it was having dinner, playing a round of golf or just a ride around Lake Mitchell. It was always a pleasure just to talk to him. Chuck was great friend and a truly honest and loving person. I am truly lucky to have had Chuck as a friend. He will be missed.
Bob Devers
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Nelson Ebert
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
Our condolences and prayers during this time of sadness.
Justin & Kirsten Shattuck
Friend
August 18, 2020
Ian, sorry to hear about the loss of your father.
William Sigler
Friend
