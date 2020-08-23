1/1
Charles V. Roelens
Charles V. Roelens

Port Huron - Charles Vitle Roelens, 86, of Port Huron, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Sarah Roelens. He married Catherine E. Langolf on June 20, 1953 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2005.

Charles was a graduate of Port Huron High School. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church and Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a pipefitter for Local #636 for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved restoring British motorcycles and ice-racing motorcycles.

He is survived by four children, Charles (Grace) Roelens, Tim (Cheryl) Roelens, Rick (Pattie) Roelens and Susan (Scott) Tatro; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Brenda) Roelens; and two sisters, Mary Ready and Hazel (Craig) Clark. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry "Bear" Roelens; a daughter, Vicki Roelens; and a sister, Sandy Fields.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Charles' grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
