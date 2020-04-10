|
|
Charles W. Hastings
Port Huron - Loving father, Charles W. Hastings, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 92. Following several months of declining health, he died peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Born in Croswell, Michigan on May 6, 1927 to father Wesley and Viola Hastings, Charles is predeceased by his parents, along with two younger brothers, Robert and George, two sisters, Eleanor and Geraldine, as well as daughter Julie Sein and grandson Scott Nichols.
He will be greatly missed by his loving daughters Diana Hastings, Deborah Nichols, Gail Broom (Rick), and Connie Hastings. Also survived by son Alan (Julie) Hastings, as well as grandchildren Terry Ceasor, Matthew Nichols, Derek Hastings, Christopher Harrington, Dana Birtles, Shaun Ceasar, Kayla Campbell, Jamie Bryer, Ryan Van Sickle, Trisha Wilton and Alyssa Lopez and several great grandchildren. Also survived by son Alan Hastings.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020