|
|
Charles William Fournier
Charles William Fournier, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Alger with his family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1927 in Algonac, MI to Roy and Eleanor (Wagner) Fournier. Charles lived in Alger, MI for the past 47 years, formerly of Marine City, MI. On January 5, 1946 he married Gloria Stern in Port Huron, MI. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the Lions Club in Algonac. Charles worked commercial construction and with Chris Craft Boats. He enjoyed woodworking, model airplanes, hunting, fishing and puzzles. Charles is survived by his children, Judy (Virgil) Murdie of White Lake, MI, Joseph (Phyllis) Fournier of Ft. Myers, FL, Jane (Dave) Endres of East China, MI, Jeanne (Brian) Decker of Marine City, MI, Gerald (Karen) Fournier of East China Twp., MI, Jeff (Ruth) Fournier of Alger, MI, Joy (Bob) Beauvais of East China Twp., MI, and Jon (Flora) Fournier of Bloomingburg, NY; 43 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Maryann) Fournier of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gloria; 10 brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Renae Fournier and Christopher Fournier.Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI in the summer of 2020.Memorial Contributions can be made to Oak Grove Log Church in Gladwin.Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020