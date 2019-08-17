|
Charli Rose- Ann Axom
St. Clair - Charli Rose-Ann Axsom, age 5, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019. She was born April 28, 2014 in China. Charli was adopted February 18, 2019 by her parents Joseph and Amy (Borwick) Axsom. Charli loved life, she loved music, singing, waving to everyone, blowing kisses, and her notorious side eye. She especially loved her papa Borwick. We were lucky to have her in our lives, even though it was for such a very short time.
She is survived by her loving parents, Joseph and Amy Axsom; siblings, Noah and Jenna Johnson; grandparents, Crawford Borwick, Theresea Axsom; aunt, Becky Borwick; uncle, Ryan Axsom, loving dogs, as well as many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Karen Borwick and Russell Axsom.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 25 from 2:00- 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. A special thank you to all of the nurses, doctors, and medical staff of Royal Oak Beaumont for all of their hard work and tender love and care. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 17, 2019