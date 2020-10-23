1/1
Charlotte A. Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte A. Graham

Fort Gratiot - Charlotte A. Graham, 73, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

She was born June 11, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Oscar O.M. and Lillian Kelly. She married Richard L. Graham Sr. on January 21, 1964 in Port Huron. He died March 16, 1996.

Charlotte was a self-employed beautician. She attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church, enjoyed shopping, going out to lunch and traveling.

She is survived by four children, Richard (Christina) Graham Jr., Sherry Graham, Debbie (Rick) Sigler and Scott Graham; eight grandchildren, Richard (Paige) Graham III, Jeffrey Graham, Hannah (Misael) Salazar, Evan Wines, Meagan Langolf, Zachary Fisher, Kayla Langolf and Hali (Jonathon) Moses; three great grandchildren, Gavin Langolf, C.J. Earls and Alicia Salazar; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Oscar Kelly.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.

Private services for the family will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.

Memorials may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved