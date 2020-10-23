Charlotte A. Graham
Fort Gratiot - Charlotte A. Graham, 73, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Oscar O.M. and Lillian Kelly. She married Richard L. Graham Sr. on January 21, 1964 in Port Huron. He died March 16, 1996.
Charlotte was a self-employed beautician. She attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church, enjoyed shopping, going out to lunch and traveling.
She is survived by four children, Richard (Christina) Graham Jr., Sherry Graham, Debbie (Rick) Sigler and Scott Graham; eight grandchildren, Richard (Paige) Graham III, Jeffrey Graham, Hannah (Misael) Salazar, Evan Wines, Meagan Langolf, Zachary Fisher, Kayla Langolf and Hali (Jonathon) Moses; three great grandchildren, Gavin Langolf, C.J. Earls and Alicia Salazar; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Oscar Kelly.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.
Private services for the family will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorials may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com