Charlotte A. Williams
Port Huron - Charlotte A Williams R.N., 82, of Port Huron, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born July 8, 1937 in Marysville, Michigan to the late Kenneth and Frances (McIntyre) Sloan. She married Homer M. "Butch" Williams on November 29, 1958 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. He passed away on January 21, 2005.
Charlotte graduated from Marysville High School in 1955. In 1958, she received her diploma in nursing from Hurley Hospital School of Nursing. Later, Charlotte returned to school, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Detroit-Mercy and did her graduate studies at Central Michigan University. She also became nationally certified in Nursing Administration by the American Nurses Association. Charlotte was a life-long student and continued with Independent Study Programs from various universities throughout her life.
During her forty-plus years as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Port Huron, Charlotte fulfilled many roles. She began as a staff nurse, became the midnight hospital supervisor, the Director of Nursing Services, and the Associate Vice President of Hospital Operations. Before her retirement in 2000, Charlotte implemented a case management program for patients in the community.
Charlotte also spent part of her career at Deckerville Community Hospital; first as the Administrator and later as a Nursing Consultant. She always felt privileged to work with the Deckerville staff and remembered them with great fondness.
Following retirement, Charlotte volunteered as a staff nurse at the People's Clinic, providing services to disadvantaged patients in St. Clair County.
Charlotte loved her family, her fellow nurses. the nursing profession, the Kentucky Derby, reading, and traveling.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Mary Lynn (Tony) Houle, David M. Williams (Susan Williams), Julie A. Borowski (Mike Stager), and Col. C.J. (Linda) Williams; grandchildren, Delaney and Braeden Houle, Brett and Payton Schieman, Paige Borowski, and Danielle, Evan, Jacob and Grace Williams; sister, Grace (Tom) Thompson; brothers, Robert Sloan, Roderick "Al" (Kathy) Sloan, Angus (JoAnne) Sloan; sister-in-law, Shirley(Lorne) Walker; sister-in-law, Collen Sloan; sister-in-law Carole (Butch)Wahl. Very special friends, Romain Tarzwell and Beth Shevnock; several nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Williams; sister, Donna Moutoux; brothers, Steven "Jake" Sloan and Samuel W. Sloan; and parents Kenneth and Francis Sloan.
A private family visitation will be held.
A public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Library.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 10 to May 12, 2020