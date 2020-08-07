Charlotte Becker
Marine City - Charlotte Mary Becker, 87, of Marine City entered eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to George and Valerie Havers on November 6, 1932. She married Frederick William Becker on June 24, 1955 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. She was an elementary teacher for over 30 years at Palms Elementary. She taught thousands of children to read and write during her career. Charlotte graduated from University of Michigan, class of 1953 and was a part of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She loved knitting, crocheting puzzles and playing video games with her grandchildren. Boating, fishing and traveling were also her favorite things. Most of all she was devoted to her family. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Fred; her two sons, Charles (Donna) Becker and George (Gena) Becker; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and her extraordinary caregiver, Allene West. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her two sons, Lawrence T. Becker and Fred Becker. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Blue Water Hospice Home, Marysville. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
