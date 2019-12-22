|
Charlotte Foley
Marine City - Charlotte C. Foley, 68, of Marine City entered eternal life on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Ernest and Caroline Ray. Charlotte worked for many years for Hair Designs North in Dearborn as a nail technician. When moving into the Marine City area she worked as a pharmacy technician at Foster Drug Store. Charlotte married John E. Foley on September 18, 2004. They were members of Holy Cross Church where Charlotte was an active member as a Lecture and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Her creativity led her in many directions. She loved to sing and play the guitar and piano, she enjoyed making pottery, she had an eye for photography, making crafts and keeping physically active. Charlotte had a heart of caring and a giving soul. She volunteered with the Port Huron Pregnancy Care Center and helped coordinate a Right to Life group at her church and was also involved with the Washington Life Senior Center. Charlotte is survived by her beloved husband, John; her loving children, Jason Cardinal, Jeffrey Cardinal and his fiancée, Stephanie O'Dell and Shannon (Jason) Conover; a step-daughter, Shawndra Foley and a daughter-in-law, Andrea Cardinal; her adoring grandchildren, Michael, Neil, April, Christopher and Georgia Cardinal, Austin (Melissa) Smayfield, Elijah, Allison and Casey Steenbergh and Simon, Samuel and Joshua Conover; her siblings, Ellen (Royce) Knoll, Christine (Terry) Whittington and Matthew (Donna) Ray; and a brother-in-law, Pat Young. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Faith Marie and a sister, Susan Young. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2nd and Friday, January 3rd from 2:00pm - 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. The Rosary will be prayed on Friday evening at 7pm in the funeral home. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 4th in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Memorial donations may be directed to the Port Huron Pregnancy Care Center (Spero Center, 1211 Griswold St., Port Huron Michigan 48060). To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019