Charlotte I. Edie
Kimball Township - Charlotte Irene Edie, 87, of Kimball Township, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born January 1, 1933 in Warren to the late Anthony and Elenore Ebach. She married William Edie on June 29, 1956 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Edie enjoyed crocheting, beadwork and farming, especially tending her cows.
She is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Cynthia (Jim) Beindit; a son, Thomas Edie; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a brief service at 8 p.m.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020