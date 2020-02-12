|
|
Charlotte J. Kronner
Kimball Township - Charlotte J. Kronner, 91, of Kimball Township, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born at home on April 29, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Orval and Helen Phillips. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edward Tonnesen and James Kronner.
Charlotte was employed as Executive Secretary to the President of the Bank of America in Palm Springs, California. After returning to Port Huron, she worked for the County Clerk and was an Assistant Manager with Peoples Bank for many years.
She is survived by her beloved family; daughters, Dana Tonnesen (Patrick) Kraft and Kay Tonnesen (Jim) Glavas; grandchildren, Alex Kraft (Abbie Robinson), Melina (Thomas) Chandy, Nick Glavas, Maya (Matt) White, and Kieran and Aidan Leedom; sons-in-law, Bill Fockler and Robert Leedom; beloved nephews and neice, Philip McAuley, Joel (Liz) Mathews and families, and Nikki (Joe) Mlynarski and family; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kerry Tonnesen Leedom; sister, Lillian (Fred) McAuley; and niece, Debi McAuley Visga.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Downing Cemetery, Deckerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geriatric Psychiatry Gift Fund. Checks payable to the University of Michigan and sent to Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
"What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived" the things God has prepared for those who love him 1 Corinthians 2:9
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020