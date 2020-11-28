1/1
Charlotte Lucille (Mausolf) Baker
1930 - 2020
Port Huron - Charlotte L. Baker, 90, of Port Huron, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day. Charlotte loved the holidays and her family finds peace that she was welcomed to her eternal home by not only the Lord God, but also her late husband, Leon, as well as her sister and brothers who had passed on before her (Doreen, Orville, Marvin and Donald Mausolf).

Charlotte was born January 3, 1930 in Harbor Beach to the late Joseph and Mayme (Kramer) Mausolf. She moved to Port Huron as a young woman and worked in the Accounting Department at the Times Herald until her retirement. She met and married Leon Leroy Baker on November 7, 1953 in Port Huron. The two were married 62 years; Leon died September 25, 2016. Charlotte volunteered at her church and with the sports boosters. Charlotte played softball and loved to bowl.

Her life will live on through her two sons, Terry (Dawn) and Tim Baker; four grandchildren, Brad (Iva), Cory (Katie), Blayne and Brei Baker; great grandchildren, Logan, Charlotte, David, Bennett, Jack and Ryan; and five siblings Collette Grekowicz, Elaine (Pete) Scherba, Jean (Ron) Armstrong, Sharon (Jim) Schornack, and Warren (Jackie) Mausolf, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Visitation for the family will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a procession to Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m which is open to the public. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Terry, Tim, Brad, Cory, Blayne and Brei Baker.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephens Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Terry, Tim and families - although I didn’t see Aunt Charlotte often enough, she was always in my heart and prayers and will continue to be . She is now resting peacefully in the arms of the Lord, among her family members who have been waiting for her. I was honored to call her my Godmother.
Love and prayers to all.
Denise & Claude
Denise Puvalowski
Family
