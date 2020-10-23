1/1
Charlotte M. Markel
Ira Twp. - Charlotte M. Markel, age 75, of Ira Twp. passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1944 in St. Clair to the late Charles and Betty Markel.

Charlotte graduated from Michigan State University with her Bachelors degree and then worked towards her MBA at The University of Michigan. Upon graduating she opened and took pride in running her small business in a male dominated field for many years as a computer engineering contractor for various industries.

Charlotte was very involved with the Michigan Special Olympics and the Lady's Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie Lodge #2784. While she was at home she loved to read, bake and cook for everyone, knit and sew. But most of all she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Caren (Vince) Rotello; sister, Margie Osterland; brothers, Charles (Sandi) Markel, Jerry (Darlene) Markel; grandson, Vincent Rotello, along with a large extended family.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Markel and Dale Markel Sr.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Michigan or the Kresge Eye Institute.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.,youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
