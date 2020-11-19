Cherrie Kay "Che-Che" Colby
Port Huron - Cherrie Kay "Che-Che" Colby, of Port Huron, MI, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born May 10, 1945 in Rockford, IL, to the late Francis Leo "Frank" Sr. & Virginia Jean Colby.
Cherrie was kind, whole-hearted, and a special kind of human we all could aspire to be. When she graduated in 1964, she was the first PHHS Special Education class to graduate. That wasn't Cherrie's only first; like her father Frank, she was extremely hardworking and dedicated to accomplishing anything. And she did! She woke up at 4:30 a.m. five days a week to walk to the bus for work - she loved working, and as recognition for her dedication, Cherrie was awarded after 42 years at the Goodwill as their longest standing employee.
She loved sports, and her memory was impeccable. She could recall any date, time, or event and called each of her brothers, sisters, and in-laws to let them know who was playing, at what time, and the channel. All by memory. Who needed a DVR when you had Cherrie.
Cherrie was a social butterfly who never missed an event at her apartment complex. She would clean house during bingo, and use the money to buy treats that her siblings didn't approve of.
Cherrie was a Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Great Aunt and she never forgot a birthday or wedding anniversary. In this busy age of text messages and Facebook posts, her family looked forward to that simple call & birthday card in the mail each year. These memories will be missed and treasured.
Cherrie is survived by two brothers, Howard (Laura) Colby and Frank Colby Jr.; two sisters, Cynthia (Neil) Erickson and Heide (Peter) Shonka, all of Port Huron.
Aunt extraordinaire to 21 nieces & nephews! Stephanie (Philip) Martis, Kevin (Patrice) Erickson, Christopher (Jennifer) Colby, Jessica (Kaya) Spiers, Bryan (Kevin) Grasso-Shonka, Jacqueline Martin, Rachel (Ben) Aschauer, Erin (Thomas) Gostinger, Kevin (Christina) Fleming, Hannah, Seth, Cassidy, and Braelynn Colby.
Loving & generous Great Aunt to 15. Blake Shonka, Ronin & Sawyer Spiers, Rylan & Greyson Martin, Hope, Archer, Colin, & PJ Martis, Isla Colby, Parker & Kaplan Aschauer, Allie, Lila & Jackson Gostinger.
We know Cherrie is in heaven enjoying her days by the pool with Mom & Dad, and most likely planning a holiday party and apple picking celebration for us all when we're together again.
A private service celebrating her life and love will be held with family in the coming months, officiated by her brother, the Reverend Howard H. Colby.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com