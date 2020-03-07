|
Cherrie L. Genaw
Smiths Creek - Cherrie Lee Genaw, 57, of Smiths Creek, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1962 in Port Huron to the late William and Helen Genaw.
Cherrie was an assistant chef at the St. Clair Golf Club and Port Huron Golf Club for several years. She enjoyed crafting and jewelry-making.
She is survived by a daughter Jamie (Robert) Genaw of Smiths Creek; a granddaughter, Willa Laine Genaw; a brother, William "Dino" (Anna) Genaw III; and a nephew, William (Joshlynn) Genaw IV.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Joel Genaw will officiate. Burial will follow in Caswell Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020