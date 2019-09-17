|
Cheryl Sue Badley
Mio - Cheryl Sue Badley 65, of Mio, Michigan passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 in a motorcycle accident.
Cheryl was born January 22, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan to William and Anna Sue Demerau.
She promised forever to Richard Allen Badley on January 22, 1972. The couple lived in Port Huron, Michigan and raised their three daughters. In 2009, they moved to Mio, MIchigan and built their dream home. She enjoyed entertaining, junking, decorating, traveling, and gardening. She loved her Irish Setter, Quinn and fat-cat, Willow.
There is one common thing Cheryl will forever be remembered by and that is that she "loved". She loved to help people, she loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved to be with people, she loved to laugh, she loved to have fun, and she loved life. That kind of love can never be taken from those that knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 47 years Richard Badley, daughter Vicki (Larry) Blanchard of Madison Heights, MI, Daughter Carmen (Greg) Leschuk of Grand Blanc, MI, daughter Marci (Josh) Bauman of Dunkirk, MD, and six beautiful grandchildren, Anna, Jacob, Joshua, Amelia, Lauren, and Gillian.
A private service has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019