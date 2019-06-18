Chester A. "Chet" Smith II



Kimball Twp. - Chester Anthony "Chet" Smith II, 64, of Kimball Township, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.



He was born September 4, 1954 in Port Huron to Sally and the late Chester Smith. He attended Port Huron Northern High School and went on to get his GED. Chet married the love of his life, Patricia Rae York on July 19, 1980. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2012.



Chet worked as a maintenance technician for James River, Dunn Paper, H.P. Peltzer and Magna. He was always very hard working and a great family man. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles, jamming his music, working on his property, and spending time with family, his granddaughter, and his friends.



Chester is survived by two children, Chester Anthony Smith III and Emily Cecelia (Jeff) Stark; a granddaughter, Kennedy Rae Stark; his mother, Sally Smith; three siblings, Dennis Smith (Dave Klein), Cathy Ward and Connie Anderson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 noon and 2-4 p.m. prior to the service Thursday.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.



